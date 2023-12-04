trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695350
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Yogi model in Rajasthan too, Baba Balaknath reached Delhi

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023:: Bharatiya Janata Party won a bumper victory in three states. BJP workers are celebrating. After the victory in Rajasthan, BJP high command is brainstorming with Rajasthan BJP. After the victory, now the BJP high command has sent Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Baba Balaknath to Delhi.
