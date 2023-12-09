trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696901
Rajasthan Election Results: Congress called a review meeting on the defeat in Rajasthan

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results: Congress has called a review meeting on the defeat in Rajasthan. There is an outcry in the Congress after this defeat. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also attend the meeting to be chaired by National President Mallikarjun Kharge.
