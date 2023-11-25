trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692141
Rajasthan Elections 2023: "I Request 1st Time Voters, To Cast Vote" BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje cast her vote in Jhalawar on November 25. Raje is contesting elections from Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency. She also requested the first-time voters, to use their right to vote. Raje said, “I request everyone, especially the first-time voters, to cast their vote."
