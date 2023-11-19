trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690135
Rajasthan Elections 2023: Will dismiss corrupt team, PM Modi attacks Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
PM Modi, who reached Rajasthan for election campaign amid the World Cup final, has fiercely targeted Congress. PM Modi accused the Gehlot government of corruption and said that he will oust the corrupt team in this election. He further said that Congress leaders are running each other out.
