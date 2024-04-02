Advertisement
Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out At Ajmer Plywood Factory

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
A fire broke out at a plywood factory in Ajmer, Rajasthan, last night. Firefighters are working to put out the blaze, and thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

