Rajasthan: Four Coaches, Including Engine, Derail Near Ajmer

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
A passenger train traveling from Sabarmati to Agra Cantt faced a distressing incident near Ajmer, Rajasthan, as four coaches, along with the engine, derailed. The derailment has raised concerns about passenger safety, prompting swift responses from authorities. While the exact cause remains under investigation, efforts are underway to assess the situation and provide necessary aid to affected passengers. As details continue to emerge, it highlights the imperative for robust safety measures in railway operations to avert such incidents and ensure the security of travelers.

