Rajasthan Gets AI-Powered Chatbot For Fast Disposal Of Cases In Lok Adalat | Zee English News

As per the company’s website, Jupitice is a technology company that focuses on e-Commerce for digital justice services under an online marketplace model. Jupitice has designed and developed a private digital court for the private justice system. Here, individuals and organisations can file and resolve the disputes under ADR (Alternate Dispute Resolution) mechanism online on a single platform without any physical interaction.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

As per the company’s website, Jupitice is a technology company that focuses on e-Commerce for digital justice services under an online marketplace model. Jupitice has designed and developed a private digital court for the private justice system. Here, individuals and organisations can file and resolve the disputes under ADR (Alternate Dispute Resolution) mechanism online on a single platform without any physical interaction.