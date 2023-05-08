NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan MiG-21 Crash: Plane crash in Hanumangarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
MiG-21 has crashed in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. It has been reported that both the pilots are safe in this accident. Know what is the current situation.
}

All Videos

Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
1:8
Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
1:51
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
1:2
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
2:0
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri
9:35
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri

Trending Videos

1:8
Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
1:51
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
1:2
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
2:0
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
9:35
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri
rajasthan mig 21 crash,rajasthan mig 21 crash today,rajasthan mig 21 news,rajasthan plane crash news,rajasthan plane crash,rajasthan plane crash video,rajasthan plane crash news today,Hanumangarh,hanumangarh news,hanumangarh news today,hanumangarh mig 21 crash,MiG 21 crash,mig 21 crash video,mig 21 crash today,mig 21 crash in hanumangarh,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,Latest News,today news,zee hindi news,zee today news,ZEE BREAKING,zee latest,