trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637799
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan Minister’s nephew allegedly vandalises a Hotel in Jaipur, FIR registered

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
A hotel in Jaipur was allegedly vandalised by the nephew of state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on July 19. The Jaipur Police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation in this regard.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“India-US relationship stronger than ever…” The White House after PM Modi’s historic state visit
play icon2:1
“India-US relationship stronger than ever…” The White House after PM Modi’s historic state visit
Maharashtra: 4 killed in landslide in Raigad, CM Shinde visited spot
play icon2:13
Maharashtra: 4 killed in landslide in Raigad, CM Shinde visited spot
Chamoli electrocution incident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured at AIIMS Rishikesh
play icon2:14
Chamoli electrocution incident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured at AIIMS Rishikesh
Manipur Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge targets PM on Manipur – Humanity has died in Manipur
play icon1:21
Manipur Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge targets PM on Manipur – Humanity has died in Manipur
CM Biren gives strict instructions to investigate Manipur Viral Video Case
play icon4:30
CM Biren gives strict instructions to investigate Manipur Viral Video Case
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“India-US relationship stronger than ever…” The White House after PM Modi’s historic state visit
play icon2:1
“India-US relationship stronger than ever…” The White House after PM Modi’s historic state visit
Maharashtra: 4 killed in landslide in Raigad, CM Shinde visited spot
play icon2:13
Maharashtra: 4 killed in landslide in Raigad, CM Shinde visited spot
Chamoli electrocution incident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured at AIIMS Rishikesh
play icon2:14
Chamoli electrocution incident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured at AIIMS Rishikesh
Manipur Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge targets PM on Manipur – Humanity has died in Manipur
play icon1:21
Manipur Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge targets PM on Manipur – Humanity has died in Manipur
CM Biren gives strict instructions to investigate Manipur Viral Video Case
play icon4:30
CM Biren gives strict instructions to investigate Manipur Viral Video Case