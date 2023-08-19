trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650777
Rajasthan Mob Lynching: Three youths who came to cut wood in Alwar were thrashed by the mob, one youth died due to beating

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Alwar Breaking: Three youths who came to cut wood in Rajasthan's Alwar were badly beaten up by the mob, after which one youth was killed and two youths were injured. It is being told that 10 people attacked these youths together. Police have detained several accused in the case.
