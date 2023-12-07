trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696388
Rajasthan New CM News: Will suspense on CM end today?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
After BJP's victory in Rajasthan, suspense remains on the post of CM. Even after several meetings of the BJP high command for the last 2 days, the names of the CMs have not been revealed. Meanwhile, suddenly former CM Vasundhara Raje has reached Delhi and has asked for an appointment to meet BJP President JP Nadda, but Vasundhara Raje did not answer the media's questions at the airport.
