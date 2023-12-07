trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696177
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan New CM: Vasundhara Raje reached New Delhi amid intense suspense over BJP Rajasthan CM post

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Race: BJP has achieved majority by winning 115 seats in Rajasthan but till now there is suspense regarding the CM face. Vasundhara Raje is being said to be ahead in the race for Chief Minister in Rajasthan because Vasundhara Raje has reached Delhi. There is a stir in politics after his arrival in Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Tamil Nadu new CM Oath Ceremony: Revanth Reddy to take oath today
Play Icon1:35
Tamil Nadu new CM Oath Ceremony: Revanth Reddy to take oath today
Today's Astrology: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon7:51
Today's Astrology: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023
Play Icon12:0
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023
Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM
Play Icon9:54
Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Tamil Nadu new CM Oath Ceremony: Revanth Reddy to take oath today
play icon1:35
Tamil Nadu new CM Oath Ceremony: Revanth Reddy to take oath today
Today's Astrology: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:51
Today's Astrology: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023
play icon12:0
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023
Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM
play icon9:54
Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Vasundhara Raje,Vasundhara Raje news,cm vasundhara raje,vasundhara raje latest news,vasundhara raje cm,vasundhara raje bjp,Vasundhara Raje Scindia,rajasthan new cm,vasundhara raje win,vasundhara raje won,vasundhara raje news today,ashok gehlot vs vasundhara raje,vasundhara raje pc,rajasthan cm vasundhara raje,vasundhara raje on bjp,vasundhara raje speech,vasundhara raje on congress,Rajasthan CM,vasundhra raje new cm face?,Vasundhra Raje,