trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691729
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan: PM Modi Gets Emotional After Seeing 95-year-old BJ Leader At Election Rally In Deogarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Poll-bound Rajasthan, got emotional after recognizing a 95-years-old Bharatiya Janata Party worker Shri Dharam Chand Derasariya. He has been working with the party for decades and was also seated with the general audience.
Follow Us

All Videos

Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
Play Icon2:25
Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English
Play Icon4:52
“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case
Play Icon4:6
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas
Play Icon3:0
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas
Oscar-Winning Actor Jamie Foxx Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse In New York Lawsuit | Zee News English
Play Icon1:56
Oscar-Winning Actor Jamie Foxx Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse In New York Lawsuit | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
play icon2:25
Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English
play icon4:52
“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case
play icon4:6
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas
play icon3:0
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas
Oscar-Winning Actor Jamie Foxx Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse In New York Lawsuit | Zee News English
play icon1:56
Oscar-Winning Actor Jamie Foxx Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse In New York Lawsuit | Zee News English