videoDetails

Rajneeti: Why is Milkipur seat important for BJP?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

The dates of the assembly by-elections to be held in UP may not have been announced yet, but preparations have reached several stages. After BJP, Samajwadi Party has also laid the groundwork for by-elections. To save the hottest seat Milkipur from BJP, Akhilesh has fielded many big names, in which uncle Shivpal is also present. Whereas from BJP side many big leaders including CM Yogi have also entered the fray.