Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Morning Top 100 News: Due to Monsoon 2024, rain warnings have been issued in many states even today. There is an alert of light rain in Delhi for the next two days, while the Meteorological Department has warned of rain in many states. Meanwhile, many rivers of the country are above the danger mark. Watch TOP 100 News of the day.