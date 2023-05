videoDetails

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot's attack on Ashok Gehlot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Today is the last day of Sachin Pilot's five-day struggle journey amidst political turmoil in Rajasthan. On this occasion, Sachin once again targeted Ashok Gehlot and said, 'There is no action in the Gehlot government so far. This struggle is nothing.