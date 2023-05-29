NewsVideos
Rajasthan Politics: Ashok Gehlot to leave for Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
There is a lot of political activity in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will leave for Delhi in a short while. After this, after reaching Delhi, he will meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

