Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by 32 runs today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:31 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals have defeated CSK by 32 runs today. Mahi magic has not been able to work in Jaipur today. RR won the toss, then won the match and have now topped the points table.