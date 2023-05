videoDetails

Rajasthan: Weather changed due to rain, heat wave and hailstorm alert in many districts

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

The weather patterns in Rajasthan have changed continuously. Due to light to moderate rains in many cities, the heat has subsided. The first day of the month of May was cool in many cities of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, due to a fresh Western Disturbance, light to moderate rains were recorded in most parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours.