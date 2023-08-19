trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650913
Rajasthan woman fled to Kuwait leaving behind children

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
There was a case of Deepika running away to Kuwait with Irfan Haider. Deepika of Dungarpur went to Kuwait and became an example. Mentioned about converting to Islam in the viral video.
