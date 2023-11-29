trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693509
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Anju Returned India: Anju of Alwar has returned to India from Pakistan. She has returned after about 5 months. After going to Pakistan, Anju's pre-wedding shoot went viral. It was said that she had married her friend Nasrullah in Dir, Pakistan. But Anju kept denying it.
