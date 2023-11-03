trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683491
Rajasthan's Artisan prepping up for gold throne of Ram Lala

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Construction work of grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is underway at a very fast pace. Ramlala will soon be seated in sanctum sanctorum. Along with this, a golden throne is being prepared by Rajasthan artisans for Ramlala. Know latest update on Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction.
