Rajendra Gudha makes attack Rajasthan Government over Lal Diary

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Rajendra Gudha on Lal Diary: Former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha has targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that around 50 people attacked me. I was punched, kicked and Congress leaders dragged me out of the assembly. After which Rajendra Gudha was sacked from the Gehlot government. Meanwhile, today he held a press conference and while targeting the red diary said, 'all the things of corruption in the diary'.

