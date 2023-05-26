NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajnath Singh appeals to opposition, 'Avoid opposing New Parliament Inauguration'

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
New Parliament Inauguration: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's big statement regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House has come to the fore. He has said that, 'The inauguration of the new parliament is a historic opportunity, political opposition has to be avoided on the occasion. This opportunity is not good for protest', know in detail in this report what Rajnath Singh said on the inauguration of the new Parliament.

All Videos

Big Disclosure as 1947 documents of Sengol records comes to fore
8:44
Big Disclosure as 1947 documents of Sengol records comes to fore
Allahabad High Court to conduct Hearing in Gyanvapi Case
1:13
Allahabad High Court to conduct Hearing in Gyanvapi Case
INDIA CHINA BORDER TENSION: After establishing a village near Uttarakhand on LAC, China is about to wage war
3:27
INDIA CHINA BORDER TENSION: After establishing a village near Uttarakhand on LAC, China is about to wage war
SC to hold hearing on Demand to inaugurate New Parliament House from President
7:44
SC to hold hearing on Demand to inaugurate New Parliament House from President
BREAKING NEWS: Good days have come for SATENDRA JAIN, got bail from SUPREME COURT। DELHI NEWS
3:5
BREAKING NEWS: Good days have come for SATENDRA JAIN, got bail from SUPREME COURT। DELHI NEWS

Trending Videos

8:44
Big Disclosure as 1947 documents of Sengol records comes to fore
1:13
Allahabad High Court to conduct Hearing in Gyanvapi Case
3:27
INDIA CHINA BORDER TENSION: After establishing a village near Uttarakhand on LAC, China is about to wage war
7:44
SC to hold hearing on Demand to inaugurate New Parliament House from President
3:5
BREAKING NEWS: Good days have come for SATENDRA JAIN, got bail from SUPREME COURT। DELHI NEWS
New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building inauguration date,new parliament building inauguration boycott,new parliament building inauguration invitation,new parliament rajnath singh,Rajnath Singh,rajnath singh speech today,rajnath singh on new parliament,rajnath singh new parliament inauguration,rajnath singh on parliament,rajnath singh parliament speech,parliament controversy,parliament Inauguration,parliament inauguration boycott,Zee News,