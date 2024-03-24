Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of Holi with soldiers in Leh

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of Holi with soldiers in Leh. Earlier Rajnath Singh was going to go to Siachen but due to bad weather the Defense Minister has reached Leh. Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of Holi by applying gulal to the soldiers.

All Videos

Putin will take revenge for Moscow attack
Play Icon02:54
Putin will take revenge for Moscow attack
A massive fire broke out in Siliguri market in West Bengal
Play Icon01:05
A massive fire broke out in Siliguri market in West Bengal
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon07:27
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
IPL 2024 Update: Why did Sunrisers Hyderabad lose Match?
Play Icon31:10
IPL 2024 Update: Why did Sunrisers Hyderabad lose Match?
DNA: 140 Dead After terrorist attack in Moscow
Play Icon06:33
DNA: 140 Dead After terrorist attack in Moscow

Trending Videos

Putin will take revenge for Moscow attack
play icon2:54
Putin will take revenge for Moscow attack
A massive fire broke out in Siliguri market in West Bengal
play icon1:5
A massive fire broke out in Siliguri market in West Bengal
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon7:27
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
IPL 2024 Update: Why did Sunrisers Hyderabad lose Match?
play icon31:10
IPL 2024 Update: Why did Sunrisers Hyderabad lose Match?
DNA: 140 Dead After terrorist attack in Moscow
play icon6:33
DNA: 140 Dead After terrorist attack in Moscow