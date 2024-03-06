NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Follow Us
In view of the increasing threat of China in the sea, the Indian Navy is continuously increasing its strength and this strength of the Navy will protect India as well as the friendly countries from the conspiracies of China. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave a strong message to China, which is harassing small countries on the strength of its power.

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know the effect of change in zodiac sign of Mercury?
Play Icon07:17
Know the effect of change in zodiac sign of Mercury?
PM Modi will give many gifts to Jammu & Kashmir during 7 March visit
Play Icon12:14
PM Modi will give many gifts to Jammu & Kashmir during 7 March visit
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 6th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon04:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 6th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs INDIA Alliance in Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon26:07
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs INDIA Alliance in Lok Sabha Election 2024

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know the effect of change in zodiac sign of Mercury?
play icon7:17
Know the effect of change in zodiac sign of Mercury?
PM Modi will give many gifts to Jammu & Kashmir during 7 March visit
play icon12:14
PM Modi will give many gifts to Jammu & Kashmir during 7 March visit
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 6th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon4:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 6th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs INDIA Alliance in Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon26:7
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs INDIA Alliance in Lok Sabha Election 2024