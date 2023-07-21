trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638487
Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: Today is the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Meanwhile, a mixed position was seen in the House on the Manipur issue. The opposition lashed out at the government over the violence in Manipur. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said amid heavy uproar, 'Government is ready for discussion'
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
play icon4:59
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
play icon3:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
play icon3:46
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
"My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…" Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
play icon3:58
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
Seema Haider knocked on the door of 'President' ... asked for citizenship
play icon2:19
Seema Haider knocked on the door of 'President' ... asked for citizenship
