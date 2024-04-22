Advertisement
Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
As per latest reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh once again slammed Pakistan over PoK. Rajnath Singh said, 'POK was ours, is ours and will remain ours'.

