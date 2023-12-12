trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698058
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajnath Singh reached Jaipur airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
The name of CM is going to be announced in Rajasthan today. Before this, Rajnath Singh has reached Jaipur from Delhi. Vasundhara Raje welcomed observers including Rajnath Singh
Follow Us

All Videos

The name of the new CM will be announced in a few hours.
Play Icon6:52
The name of the new CM will be announced in a few hours.
Shahrukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar ahead of the release of Dunki
Play Icon0:58
Shahrukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar ahead of the release of Dunki
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
Play Icon0:18
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
Play Icon4:9
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
Will Vasundhara Raje be out of CM race?
Play Icon9:6
Will Vasundhara Raje be out of CM race?

Trending Videos

The name of the new CM will be announced in a few hours.
play icon6:52
The name of the new CM will be announced in a few hours.
Shahrukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar ahead of the release of Dunki
play icon0:58
Shahrukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar ahead of the release of Dunki
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
play icon0:18
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
play icon4:9
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
Will Vasundhara Raje be out of CM race?
play icon9:6
Will Vasundhara Raje be out of CM race?
Rajnath Singh,rajasthan new cm,Rajasthan CM,rajasthan cm news,Vasundhra Raje,Diya Kumari,balaknath,Rajasthan election results,cm of rajasthan,Rajasthan news,rajasthan cm face,rajasthan news cm live,rajasthan new cm bjp,bjp cm face rajasthan,rajasthan cm kon hoga bjp,rajasthan elections 2023 news,Rajasthan election result,BJP meeting,JP Nadda,Ashok Gehlot,PM Modi,who will be the cm of rajasthan,Zee News,Rajnath Singh has left for Jaipur from Delhi,