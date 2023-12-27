trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703253
Rajnath Singh Reaches Rajouri: We will win the war, we will also killed terrorists, says Rajnath Singh

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Rajnath Singh Reaches Rajouri: Search operation against terrorists is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Rajouri. After reaching Rajouri, the Defense Minister will take stock of the current situation. Know in detail in this report what will be the complete program of the Defense Minister. He said that we have to win the hearts of the countrymen, win the war and also eliminate the terrorists.

