Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Siachen. There he met the soldiers and also told them PM Modi's message. It has been 40 years since Operation Meghdoot. This operation was done in Siachen.

