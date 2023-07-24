trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639859
Rajnath Singh speaks to Mallikarjun Kharge over Opposition Ruckus

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Efforts are being made to end the impasse due to the monsoon session of Parliament. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the leaders of the opposition parties. During this, Rajnath has also been seen talking to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Know whether some conversation took place.
