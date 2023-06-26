NewsVideos
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Defense Conclave at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium of Jammu University on Monday. He said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has always been our part and its people also want to join India.

