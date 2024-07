videoDetails

Rajneeti: Big revelation on Baba Sakar Hari's Ashram

Sonam | Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

UP Hathras Stampede Breaking News Update: Suraj Pal alias Bhole Baba alias Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, who is absconding after the death of 121 people in a stampede after a satsang in Hathras, is being raided at all his possible hideouts. But after this accident, many shocking revelations are being made related to Bhole Baba. When Zee News reached his palace and other places, surprising things were seen there.