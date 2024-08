videoDetails

Rajneeti: Bihar police beat up its own SDO by mistake

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 12:24 AM IST

The effect of bandh was visible in every city from Rajasthan to Bihar and from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh. Roads looked deserted. Shops remained closed. Even railway services were affected at many places. But meanwhile in Patna of Bihar the protest turned violent.