Rajneeti : Bomb threat to 100 Delhi NCR schools a hoax

Sonam|Updated: May 01, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Bomb threat in about 100 schools in Delhi-NCR turned out to be a hoax. Explosives were not recovered from any school. Not only this, everything appeared fine in the schools which had received bomb threats through e-mails. It is not a common thing to send threats by sending e-mails to about a hundred schools simultaneously, including Delhi and Noida. That too an e-mail in which it was not only talked about blowing up schools. Rather, jihad was mentioned.

