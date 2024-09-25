Advertisement
Rajneeti: Conversion Racket Exposed in Delhi-NCR, Police Take Action

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Rajneeti: A shocking case of religious extremism has come to light in Delhi-NCR, as police uncover a major conversion racket. Authorities are investigating how the gang operated so freely, misleading Hindus into conversion. Meanwhile, strict action has also been initiated against the notorious "Juice Jihad" gang, who are being charged with spreading hate under the guise of religion. The revelations have sent shockwaves through investigative agencies as they probe deeper into these disturbing activities.

