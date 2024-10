videoDetails

Rajneeti: Lawrence Bishnoi - The 31-Year-Old Gangster with 700 Shooters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

At just 31, Lawrence Bishnoi operates a massive criminal network from behind bars. With claims of 700 shooters, most of them born after 2000, his influence spans across several states. This report explores how Bishnoi, while imprisoned, continues to recruit and control a vast number of young shooters.