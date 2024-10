videoDetails

Rajneeti: Love Jihad Case Shocks Delhi, Minor Girl Files Complaint

Sonam | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

A shocking love jihad case has emerged from Delhi. A minor girl dialed 112 from ITO, alleging harassment. The police arrested the accused, who reportedly befriended her on social media under a fake Hindu identity. When the girl learned his true religion, she attempted to end the relationship, leading to continued harassment by the accused. The police intervened and arrested the boy.