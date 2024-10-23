videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Xi Jinping after five years

Sonam | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

After five years, there is a strong hope of ending the tension between India and China... a new friendship seems to be starting... because PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are going to meet in Russia shortly... it is believed that this meeting will clear the dust on the relations and get rid of many disputes... because this time a positive attitude is seen from China's side... the biggest reason behind this is... the resolution of the five-year-old dispute related to patrolling between the two countries on LAC even before the meeting of PM Modi and Jinping... behind this is also the diplomatic strength of India on the basis of which India has emerged as a powerful country in the whole world... but the question arises whether it will be right to trust China once again... lest we keep talking... and it attacks from behind... what is the guarantee that after this meeting, China will take the path of peace.