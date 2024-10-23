Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2810892https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-bilateral-talks-between-pm-modi-and-xi-jinping-after-five-years-2810892.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Xi Jinping after five years

Sonam|Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After five years, there is a strong hope of ending the tension between India and China... a new friendship seems to be starting... because PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are going to meet in Russia shortly... it is believed that this meeting will clear the dust on the relations and get rid of many disputes... because this time a positive attitude is seen from China's side... the biggest reason behind this is... the resolution of the five-year-old dispute related to patrolling between the two countries on LAC even before the meeting of PM Modi and Jinping... behind this is also the diplomatic strength of India on the basis of which India has emerged as a powerful country in the whole world... but the question arises whether it will be right to trust China once again... lest we keep talking... and it attacks from behind... what is the guarantee that after this meeting, China will take the path of peace.

All Videos

Minor Girl molested in Delhi
Play Icon02:48
Minor Girl molested in Delhi
Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections
Play Icon01:23
Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections
Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today
Play Icon24:17
 Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today
Slogans of Palestine Zindabad raised in Jamia
Play Icon02:24
Slogans of Palestine Zindabad raised in Jamia
Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'
Play Icon04:09
Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'

Trending Videos

Minor Girl molested in Delhi
play icon2:48
Minor Girl molested in Delhi
Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections
play icon1:23
Samajwadi Party's poster war begins ahead of by-elections
Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today
play icon24:17
Priyanka to file nomination from Wayanad Seat today
Slogans of Palestine Zindabad raised in Jamia
play icon2:24
Slogans of Palestine Zindabad raised in Jamia
Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'
play icon4:9
Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'
NEWS ON ONE CLICK