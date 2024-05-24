videoDetails

Rajneeti: Purvanchal- Testing Ground for Political Parties

Sonam | Updated: May 24, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

Rajneeti: In the sixth phase, there will be election battle on 14 seats of UP. The biggest battle in this is in Purvanchal. At stake are big faces like Maneka Gandhi, Jagdambika Pal, Dharmendra Yadav, Kripashankar Singh and many bahubali are also a part of this election in some way or the other. Dhananjay Singh is seen with BJP in Jaunpur which is sure to have a direct impact on Jaunpur and Fish City, while on the other hand, Raja Bhaiya alias Raghuraj Pratap Singh is in power in Pratapgarh and surrounding areas.