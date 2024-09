videoDetails

Rajneeti: Tension in Bhilwara, Stone Pelting Outside Mosque Sparks Unrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 02:52 AM IST

Tensions have escalated in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, following an incident of stone pelting outside a mosque. Two communities clashed, leading to unrest in the area. Local MLA has staged a protest, and a large police force has been deployed to control the situation. Watch the full report for updates.