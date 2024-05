videoDetails

Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:04 PM IST

The eyes of the entire country are on Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The special thing is that in this close fight, this time Tejashwi Yadav is on one side from the Indian alliance. So PM Modi himself has taken the lead on behalf of NDA. Now the question arises that what is the secret behind Modi's repeated visits to Bihar?