Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747839
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amidst the Lok Sabha elections 2024, BSP chief Mayawati took major action against nephew Akash Anand and removed him from many important posts including National Coordinator. The question arises who is Akash Anand?

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement
Play Icon44:42
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed
Play Icon00:44
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed
Will You Eat Cake With Eggshells? Vlogger's Cooking Experiment Goes Viral
Play Icon00:44
Will You Eat Cake With Eggshells? Vlogger's Cooking Experiment Goes Viral
Does Heera Mandi Exists In Real Life? Your Question Answered Here
Play Icon00:41
Does Heera Mandi Exists In Real Life? Your Question Answered Here
Rajasthan Accident: CCTV Footage Reveals Reckless Driving In Sawai Madhopur: 6 Dead, 2 Injured
Play Icon00:50
Rajasthan Accident: CCTV Footage Reveals Reckless Driving In Sawai Madhopur: 6 Dead, 2 Injured

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement
play icon44:42
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed
play icon0:44
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed
Will You Eat Cake With Eggshells? Vlogger's Cooking Experiment Goes Viral
play icon0:44
Will You Eat Cake With Eggshells? Vlogger's Cooking Experiment Goes Viral
Does Heera Mandi Exists In Real Life? Your Question Answered Here
play icon0:41
Does Heera Mandi Exists In Real Life? Your Question Answered Here
Rajasthan Accident: CCTV Footage Reveals Reckless Driving In Sawai Madhopur: 6 Dead, 2 Injured
play icon0:50
Rajasthan Accident: CCTV Footage Reveals Reckless Driving In Sawai Madhopur: 6 Dead, 2 Injured