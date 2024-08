videoDetails

Rajneeti: Why is 'Poster Boy' trending in Bangladesh amid coup?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 10:32 PM IST

The fire of coup in Bangladesh started from the students' reservation movement. How did the students' movement become violent? How did this protest against reservation turn into a coup? There are many reasons, but a video is being held responsible for the students becoming violent.