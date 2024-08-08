videoDetails

Rajneeti: Will India-Bangladesh ties benefit with Muhammad Yunus?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 08:46 PM IST

Rajneeti: It is said that you can choose your friends and enemies but not your neighbours. And when things are not going well in the neighbourhood, it affects the home as well. Today, such is the situation between India and Bangladesh. The political turn of Bangladesh has shaken the politics of India as well. Bangladesh, which was considered a good neighbour of India till now, has now started seeking answers regarding the relations with that neighbour.