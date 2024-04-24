Advertisement
Rajniti: Priyanka Gandhi vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Remark

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Before the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, politics is hot regarding Mangalsutra and saffron. Priyanka Gandhi and Owaisi have hit back after PM Modi's statement on Mangalsutra.

