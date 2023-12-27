trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703193
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway

Dec 27, 2023
Rajouri Encounter: Big news is coming from Baramulla Highway in Jammu and Kashmir. Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway. After which the bomb disposal squad has been called to the spot. Earlier news came that a big revelation has been made regarding the new conspiracy of Pakistani Army on LoC. Pakistani Army has tried to infiltrate terrorists by setting fire. Terrorists have set this fire in a village on LoC adjacent to Poonch.

