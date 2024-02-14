trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721136
Rajya Sabha Election Candidate: Know full details about second list of BJP

|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Bjp Issue List Of Rajya Sabha Election Candidate: BJP has released the second list of Rajya Sabha candidates. There are names of 5 candidates in this list. BJP has made Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav its candidate from Odisha. Whereas Maya Narolia and L Murugan have been given tickets from MP. Watch whose names are included in the second list of BJP?

