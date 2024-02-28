trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725762
Rajya Sabha Elections: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Amidst the political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, a big statement has come from Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. After the crushing defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav targeted BJP and said that BJP is breaking the parties.

